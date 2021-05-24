Home

Weightlifting

31 weightlifters after Mini Games spots

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 15, 2022 9:11 am

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Apolonia Vaivai is part of the 31 weightlifters from three centers in Fiji that’ll be vying for a place in the Pacific Mini.

Vaivai, Oceania Online cup Gold medalist Eroni Talemaigau, 2019 Commonwealth Youth Silver Medalist Daniel Shaw, and 2021 Oceania Online Bronze medalist Sebiuta Talamaiwasa are among the athletes that’ll be in action tomorrow at the Fiji Sports Councils National Fitness Center, in Suva.

Former national rep Charlie Lolohea is making a comeback along with new finds, Vikatoria Taka the granddaughter of former FRU Executive Doctor Josaia Taka, former swimmer Leyna-May Domonatagi rugby League convert Apakuki Tabuawaiwai, and national team captain Patrick Tawake.

Article continues after advertisement

Also in contention are Levuka siblings Ateca Vira, Marian Vira, and Solomoni Vira from the Levuka Satellite Training Center.

National Coach Henry Elder says the sacrifices the dedicated athletes have taken is now showing and he’s very excited to see their performances and so eager to see them in the Easter National Championships.

16 lifters from Levuka, 14 from Suva, and a sole lifter from Serua battle for placing and qualification for the Mini Pacific GamesP in Saipan, Northern Marianas in June.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Games team has been confirmed with Helen Seipua and Taniela Rainibogi representing Fiji.

 

 

 

