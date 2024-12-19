16th place finish for Rainibogi

[File Photo]

Fiji weightlifting sensation Taniela Rainibogi finished 16th out of 31 lifters in the 109kg category at the 2024 IWF World Championships, becoming the first Fijian male to secure a top-20 finish at a world championship.

Rainibogi competed against a field of elite lifters, including medalists from the Paris Olympics at the competition in Bahrain earlier this month.

According to Weightlifting Fiji President Della Shaw-Elder, Rainibogi became the first Fijian male lifter to secure a top-20 finish at any World Championships, marking a significant milestone for Weightlifting Fiji.

This achievement strengthens Taniela’s preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the 2028 Olympics, where he aims to reach even greater heights.

Weightlifting Fiji extends its gratitude to the Fijian Government, the Fiji National Sports Commission and the Fiji Sports Council for their unwavering support during the World Championships campaign.

Shaw-Elder adds that they remain committed to fostering excellence and supporting athletes like Rainibogi as they continue to make Fiji proud on the global stage.