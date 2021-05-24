Weightlifting calling on support from stakeholders

Home

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 11, 2022 12:45 pm

As Weightlifting Fiji prepares for one of its most important year of competition, the sport is seeking assistance from all key stakeholders.

This year’s weightlifting calendar includes three major tournaments: the Pacific Mini Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Junior Championships.

Coach Henry Elder believes they will need the proper financial support in order for some lifters to participate in each event.

Article continues after advertisement

“It would be great if we could get some help from FASANOC and the government to try and establish some plans in case there is a lockdown for those teams training for the Commonwealth Games. We can put them in a bubble somewhere and all of us can be together, we can be together in a bubble and all move together to the fitness centre.”

So far three lifters are running of qualifying for the Commonwealth Games in July.

