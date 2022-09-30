Warriors pick Ford for new season

[Source: Daily Telegraph]

The New Zealand Warriors have picked up back-rower Jackson Ford on a two-year deal from the Dragons.

Since his NRL debut in 2019, the 24-year-old has made 33 top-grade appearances with the Dragons.

Warriors Chief Executive Cameron George says he will add depth to both the club’s NRL and newly reintroduced New South Wales Cup squad.

Article continues after advertisement

George says Ford will add quality to the back row and will always bring valuable experiences.

Meanwhile, The Eels take on Viliame Kikau’s Panthers at 8:30pm on Sunday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.