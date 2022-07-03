Wallabies overcome brave intense Englishmen

Australia produced a stunning second-half comeback to beat England 30-28 despite a red card to Darcy Swain and a bunch of injuries.

They powered home as Dave Rennie’s men were galvanised by constant setbacks.

The hosts lost Quade Cooper before the game, thrusting Noah Lolesio into the starting side and James O’Connor onto the bench.

However, the hosts refused to give up, with three second half tries securing the win and ending England’s recent run of dominance

In other matches last night, New Zealand defeated Ireland 42-19, the Springboks slashed Wales 32-29.

[Source: rugby.com.au]