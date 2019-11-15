Vollmer battled psychological challenges

Olympic hopeful Eugene Vollmer had to overcome mental health challenges after sufferings a toe injury earlier this year.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury after a gate fell on his toe forcing him to undergo a surgery just months away from the now postponed Tokyo Olympic Games.

Article continues after advertisement

Vollmer eager to accomplish his Olympic goal says he had to drag himself out from the corner of doubt and hopelessness to continue with his journey to the Games.

“I started becoming doubtful of my chances to try and qualify for the Olympics. Because I though that I was running out of time and i thought that I’d invested so much time and effort during the off-season last year trying to prepare well for the competition this year to try and qualify so it was a lot of battles, a lot of personal battles.”

The Nadroga lad says he is thankful the Games have been postponed to next year meaning he has another chance to make his dream a reality.