Youngsters chase passion

The Suva Volleyball League competition has brought out young talents who are opting to make the sport a career.

16-year-old Sunia Lagilagi, a member of the Ares volleyball team is participating in this club competition for the first time.

Like many young athletes, Lagilagi is using the competition to tap into some of his hidden talents.

Lagilagi says being raised in Lami all his life volleyball was the only sport he knew how to play.

“I was raised in Veisari, and for me playing volleyball was sort of an escape since there were alot of peer pressure in our area. I joined the Ases team and I am playing the blocker position.”

Lagilagi hopes to one day don the national jumper.

Aries lost its first match against Nadera Black 1-2 last Saturday.