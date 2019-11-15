Stage set for Lakeba volleyball competition

The Lakeba Volleyball Association is ready to host its first club competition in Suva on Friday.

The two-day tournament will be held at the National Netball Centre.

Tournament Organizer Frank Hazelman says a lot of teams have shown their interest in the event, but only the best 24 will be selected.

“Only the first 24 for the men’s team and 16 from the women’s team. Rebels are in as well and they have booked their place for next week. We are grateful that some of the best teams have booked their place in the tournament.”

The winners of the tournament will walk away with $1500 for the men’s and $1000 for the woman’s championship.