New Suva Volleyball season in September

While some sporting federation’s 2021 calendar have been disrupted by the pandemic, Suva Volleyball Association is content.

The SVA had finished their season before the lockdown.

President Kemueli Naiqama says after a successful season that ended in April, they are confident the Health Ministry will contain the virus, so everything may return to normal.

Article continues after advertisement

“We do not see anything that will affect our next season its only what we’ll miss is Ratu Iliesa Raketekete will not be part of the journey”.

Suva Volleyball is starting their 2021/2022 season in September and have already made plans.