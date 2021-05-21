Home

Volleyball

New Suva Volleyball season in September

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 21, 2021 12:19 pm

While some sporting federation’s 2021 calendar have been disrupted by the pandemic, Suva Volleyball Association is content.

The SVA had finished their season before the lockdown.

President Kemueli Naiqama says after a successful season that ended in April, they are confident the Health Ministry will contain the virus, so everything may return to normal.

“We do not see anything that will affect our next season its only what we’ll miss is Ratu Iliesa Raketekete will not be part of the journey”.

Suva Volleyball is starting their 2021/2022 season in September and have already made plans.

