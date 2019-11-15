New norm to be practiced in volleyball tournaments

Fiji Volleyball Federation is working to get the sport back on the courts but this time to align their tournaments with the new norm.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how sports is and will be played and all sporting federations are required to adapt to the changes.

Fiji Volleyball President Liga Gukisuva says they will need to be accredited by the National Sports Commission in order to start their competitions.

“The pandemic has changed a lot of things in terms of public gathering, participation and most importantly the hygienic part of hosting a tournament so those relevant documents were submitted last night and once we get certified by the National Sports Commission, then we’re in a good position to organize tournaments.”

Gukisuva says people are their biggest asset and ensuring that a safe environment is provided for players, officials and spectators during tournaments is paramount.