FVF breaking past trends

Naiqama says they have a lot of surprises coming up for their players and it will be discovered over time.

The Fiji Volleyball Federation aspires to defy convention and advance the game.

It’s on a roll with its sanctioned tournaments seeing the successful completion of the Vulaca trophy which returned after four years and next now is the Western Rally which will commence tomorrow.

While this is a part of their preparation for the Pacific Games later this year, federation president Kemueli Naiqama says it’s also about fostering a healthy competitive environment that keeps teams interested and the sport alive.

“We have the faith and beliefs within us executive members that we’ll continue to work hard and continue to try and improve from where we are now. We’ll try and improve on what we have learnt so far and prepare for the next sanctioned tournament.”

Following the Western Rally is the Vanua challenge and the Easter Games.

The Vanua Challenge will see the winner of Vulaca take on the victors of the Western Rally.