Four volleyball teams for Pacific Games, bond paid

[Photo: Fiji Volleyball Federation / Facebook]

The Fiji Volleyball Federation is intending to send four teams to the Pacific Games next year.

President Kemueli Naiqama says the plan is to send two indoor and two beach volleyball teams for the men and women categories.

The federation has presented a cheque of $4,000 to Team Fiji administrator Jane Wong which goes towards bond payment for their participation in the Solomon Islands.

Naiqama says getting funding is always a challenge.

“We were hoping to get a few dollars from that to beef up whatever we had collected so far. We worked to our level in order to secure that bond payments for the four teams.”

Naiqama says their sanctioned tournaments will help them gain additional funding for their teams.

The federation successfully completed the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Inter-Club Championship over the weekend.

The next tournament is planned for next month.