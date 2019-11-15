Fiji Volleyball plans club championship

For the first time, the Fiji Volleyball Federation will hold its club championship in three different districts simultaneously.

Now that Associations are completing its knockouts stages this week, top four teams will be selected will compete in the highly anticipated championship.

Fiji Volleyball President Liga Gukisuva says this is beginning of one of the federations many sanctioned tournaments that are yet to come.

“It is actually the beginning of the Fiji Volleyball tournament 2020. Our season starts from October to June every year. This year like I said with the long pause in the tournament because of the measles and also the pandemic. It is a welcoming gesture that we are able to host this tournament.”

Gukisuva adds ten new associations have joined Fiji Volleyball with the door still open for other interested clubs.

The club championship is scheduled to be held at the end of the month with the date still yet to be confirmed.