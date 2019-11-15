Federation impressed with Fiji Beach Volleyball team performance

Returning from their first international outing of the year, the Fiji Volleyball Federation were impressed with the team’s performance at the Oceania Continental Beach Volleyball Championship earlier this month.

Fiji fielded a men’s and women’s team featuring two players in each division.

Federation president Liga Gukisuva says the team performed extremely well.

“They went all the way up to the bronze play off where they lost to Solomon Islands or Samoa. In terms of the preparation this was something that was supposed to happen in October last year but it moved because of the measles. Performance wise they did well”

Both teams managed to make it to the semi-finals losing out in the bronze medals play off to New Zealand.