Epeli Nawalu out to make a comeback

Former Fiji Volleyball captain Epeli Nawalu is planning to make a comeback to the sport after two years.

The 34-year-old is part of the Ases Volleyball team from Veisari that took part in the Digicel Suva Volleyball club league competition at the LICI Multi-Purpose Courts in Suva.

Nawalu was part of the gold medal-winning team in the 2018 Oceania Volleyball Championship.

Nawalu says he will use the Suva Volleyball league competition as a platform to develop his young team.

“I am back at Suva with some of our young players who I am willing to develop this season. We chose Suva this year because the development plans for Suva is far better than any other Association.”

Nawalu has set his sights on donning the national jumper again.

“Joining the national squad will be a bonus for me depends. National level there are criteria that we have to meet in terms of fitness and most players that are coming up at this time are very talented.”

The Suva Volleyball Association is impressed with the level of competition displayed in the first round.

There are 22 men and 8 women’s teams that will be competing over 24 weeks in the Suva Volleyball Club Competition.