Vaivai wins Team Fiji’s first gold

Apolonia Vaivai after winning the gold medal [Source: FASANOC]

Weightlifter Apolonia Vaivai has marked her return to the sport with Team Fiji’s first gold medal at the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, Northern Marianas.

Vaivai won gold in the women’s 76kg snatch competition.

She was pushed by Olivia Kelly of Australia but Vaivai came out stronger to win in the end.

Article continues after advertisement



Apolonia Vaivai with the gold medal lift [Source: FASANOC]

Vaivai returned to weightlifting last year after a lapse of four years.

She also won a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2018.



[Source: FASANOC]