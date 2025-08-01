U17 Golden Glove winner back for Tilak in basketball

Less than a week after leading Tilak High School’s under-17 boys team to the Fiji Secondary Schools football IDC finals, Petaia Lewanavanua now aims to make a similar impact in basketball.

The 16-year-old has been leaving his mark in both sports, having earned the Golden Gloves award as the best goalkeeper in his grade during the IDC last week.

Today, Tilak’s under-17 went down to Latter Day Saints College 37-31 in their opening Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Championship match.

“I started in soccer, and I was playing keeper. From there the basketball team in our school were looking for players so I joined. When I started I knew nothing about the sport, couldn’t even bounce. But after I kept learning I managed to make it to the Fiji team last year.”Lewanavanua’s journey in the sport has only begun, and he believes he has more to offer his school and country on the court.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Championship continues tomorrow at Marist Brothers High School and Yat Sen Secondary School.

