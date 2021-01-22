Tom Brady in Super Bowl with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road magic have them heading home to the Super Bowl, the first team to play in one on their home field.

The 43-year-old quarterback and Tampa Bay held off Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay to win 31-26.

Brady owns six Super Bowl rings with New England and now heads to his 10th NFL championship game with his new team.

The Bucs earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season.

The Bucs will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on the 8th of February.

[Source: TVNZ]