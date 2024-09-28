Tikoduadua reflects on pineapple cup debut

Anton Tikoduadua, a new face in the bowling scene, has made his debut at the prestigious Pineapple Cup, sharing his experience after completing his first round.

Having only started bowling in the recent business house tournament, Tikoduadua is quickly adapting to the competitive scene.

Despite some early challenges, he remains positive and eager to continue improving.

“Such a different experience because during business house we’re playing with more people, you have a team right, in this one you’re playing for yourself, so you’re responsible for the way you play.”

He adds that he hopes to learn from the national reps that are also competing in the pineapple cup.

The 2-day tournament will wrap up tomorrow at the Suva Bowling Club.