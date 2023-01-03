Three arrested for alleged homophobic chanting

[Source: BBC Sport]

Merseyside Police arrested three men for alleged homophobic chanting during Liverpool’s draw with Chelsea.

One was arrested inside Anfield and two outside the ground for three separate incidents on Sunday.

The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

Article continues after advertisement

The 37-year-old has been bailed pending further enquiries, and the other two men will attend a voluntary interview.

The Football Association can now charge clubs if their fans use a homophobic chant that has been aimed at Chelsea players and supporters.