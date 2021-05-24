Zverez fined for attacking umpires chair

World Tennis number three Alexander Zverev has been fined $40,000 and made to forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money.

This is after the German was thrown out of the Mexican Open for attacking the umpire’s chair.

He struck the umpire’s chair several times with his racquet, leading to the sanctions.

Article continues after advertisement

He was fined $20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct – the maximum amount the ATP can impose.

Zverev still faces the threat of a ban as the ATP investigates further.

He apologized for the attack after, calling his behavior “unacceptable”.