Williams goes down in first match

[Pic:Eurosport]

Tennis star Serena Williams was emotional when she admitted she’s terrible at goodbyes following her loss to Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open last night.



The 23-time Grand Slam champion lost 6-2 6-4 in Toronto in her first match since announcing she will be “evolving away” from tennis.

The 40-year-old American received a standing ovation on the court and had the full backing of the crowd throughout.

Williams said she was moving towards “other things that are important to me”, adding she did not like the word “retirement”.

Following the match, a tearful Williams was presented with jerseys of basketball team the Toronto Raptors, and ice hockey team the Toronto Maple Leaves for her and daughter Olympia.