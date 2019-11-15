Spanish club says it mistakenly allowed Djokovic to train

The tennis club where Novak Djokovic broke confinement rules in Spain said it mistakenly allowed the top-ranked Serb to practice and apologized for the error.

Djokovic published a video of him training on Monday in apparent violation of Spain’s current rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The video posted on Instagram showed Djokovic exchanging shots with another man.

The statement, which was relayed by Djokovic’s management team, said the club received a request from the player to practice and gave him the go-ahead with the “understanding that from May 4 all professional sports players were authorized to train.”

The club said it therefore believed he was permitted to train within their facilities.

