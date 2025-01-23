Sabalenka, Badosa face off; Swiatek meets keys at Australian Open

Aryna Sabalenka [Source: Reuters]

Paula Badosa and Madison Keys will be out to prevent a dream Australian Open final when they face Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, respectively, in Thursday’s semi-finals at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka is on course to become the first woman to complete a “three-peat” since Swiss great Martina Hingis from 1997-90, while five-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek is chasing a first crown at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka and Badosa must set aside friendship when the two meet on Rod Laver Arena.

Having dropped just one set so far at Melbourne Park, Spanish 11th seed Badosa presents a formidable obstacle for Belarusian world number one Sabalenka.

Badosa, who is looking in her best shape since falling out of the top 50 due to a series of injuries including a chronic back problem that threatened her career, stunned American third seed Coco Gauff to advance to her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Meanwhile, Sabalenka’s relentless pursuit of a third straight Australian Open title continued after she battled past Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 2-6 6-3, dropping a set for just the second time in three years at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka and Badosa have previously met seven times, with Sabalenka winning five of those meetings including their latest encounter at the third round of Roland-Garros last year.

Badosa will now have the opportunity to avenge that heartbreak.