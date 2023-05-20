Romania's Halep handed additional doping charge

[Source: Reuters]

Former world number one Simona Halep has been charged with a second breach of doping rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.

The additional charge relates to irregularities in Romanian Halep’s Athlete Biological Passport (ABP), based on an assessment of her profile by an independent ABP Expert Panel.

The 31-year-old former Wimbledon and French Open champion has already been provisionally suspended since October 2022 after testing positive for banned blood-booster roxadustat at the U.S. Open last year.

Halep has denied knowingly taking the banned substance and said she has evidence which proves low quantities of the anti-anaemia drug entered her body because of an authorised supplement that was contaminated.

Last month Halep called on tennis’s anti-doping body to allow her to clear her name, questioning the long delay in her doping hearing after being denied the right to be heard by an independent court.