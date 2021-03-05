Home

Tennis

Roger Federer excited to be back

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 8, 2021 5:30 am
Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. [Source: New York Post]

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will be making a comeback at this week’s Qatar Open.

It will be his first tour appearance since losing to Novak Djokovic in last year’s Australian Open semi-finals.

Federer says he never seriously considered retirement in his 14 months away from tennis and is returning as he feels “the story’s not over yet”.

Article continues after advertisement

He knows it’s the rare side for a 40-year-old to come back after a year being out.

He says what’s important is he is injury and pain-free.

The 39-year-old has a bye into the second round in Doha, where he will play either Britain’s Dan Evans or Jeremy Chardy of France.
[Source: BBC]

