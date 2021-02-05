Rafael Nadal to meet Cameron Norrie in Australian Open

Spanish second seed Rafael Nadal will meet Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the third round in the Australian Open.

This is after both teams won their matches on Thursday.

Nadal’s bid for an outright men’s record 21st Grand Slam continued with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 win over American qualifier Michael Mmoh on Rod Laver Arena.

British number three Norrie eventually beat Russia’s Roman Safiullin to reach the last 32 for the first time.

After a long rain delay, Norrie clinched a 3-6 7-5 6-3 7-6 (7-3) win.