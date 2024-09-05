Pegula sends top seed Swiatek packing to reach US Open semi-final

[Source: Reuters]

American Jessica Pegula knocked out the world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-4 to reach her first major semi-final at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

Playing in her seventh quarter-final at the slams, the 6th seed Pegula took advantage of Swiatek’s wobbly forehand, throwing her hands into the air after closing the biggest win of her career in front of the home crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Swiatek withdrew from last month’s Canadian Open citing fatigue and appeared out of sorts from the start, as she struggled with her serve and helped her opponent with 41 unforced errors.

Pegula will next play Czech Karolina Muchova.