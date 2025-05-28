'OK, no rackets...' - but Gauff still progresses

[Source: BBC Sport]

The look on Coco Gauff’s face said it all as she walked out on court to begin her French Open title bid, only to discover she had forgotten one vital thing.

Her rackets.

The confused world number two quickly alerted her team in the stands to the situation, but managed to laugh off the mishap before going on to underline her position as one of the pre-tournament favourites.

The 2023 US Open champion went on to beat Australia’s Olivia Gadecki 6-2 6-2 in just 71 minutes.

“The most important thing is to play with a racket. So [after finding them] I was getting through the first step,” the 21-year-old joked afterwards.

“After that, it probably relaxed me going into the match, because it was just such a funny thing.

“I’m just happy to get through today and I will remember my rackets for next time.”

Displaying her empty bag to her team and showing them where her rackets should have been, Gauff was able to laugh about the issue with Gadecki before a ball kid delivered them.

“Honestly, I thought they put the racquets in the bag. My side court bag is filled with drinks so it felt like I had enough weight,” Gauff told TNT Sports.

“Then I got on court, and I opened the first zipper. I was like, ‘OK, no rackets’. The second zipper… ‘Oh my God. I went on court with no rackets’“.

She added: “I made fun of Frances [Tiafoe] for it in Madrid but now I’ll be quiet.

“I am blaming it on my coach.”

