Kalinina hopes Rome run provides some comfort for Ukraine

[Source: Reuters]

Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina said she was determined to give her war-torn country something to cheer about with her achievements on the tennis court after beating Russian 11th seed Veronika Kudermetova to reach the final of the Italian Open.

Kalinina’s entire family is now in Kyiv following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — which Moscow calls a “special military operation” — but constantly faces danger. A bomb recently exploded near a tennis academy that her parents run.

The 26-year-old said her elderly grandparents had also relocated from their family home in the southern city of Nova Kakhovka, which is currently occupied by Russian soldiers.

Kalinina did not shake hands with Kudermetova at the net after the match.

Kalinina will meet Moscow-born Kazakh Elena Rybakina in the final later on Saturday and the world number 47 can expect huge support from fans at the Foro Italico in Rome.