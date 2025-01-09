Jessica Pegula reaches Adelaide quarterfinals

[Source: Reuters]

Top-seeded Jessica Pegula cruised into the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Greece’s Maria Sakkari in Australia.

Playing her first match of 2025 after a first-round bye, Pegula shook off the rust after falling behind 2-0.

She broke Sakkari’s serve six times to set up a meeting with fellow American Ashlyn Krueger, a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 6-2 winner over No. 5 seed Paula Badosa of Spain.

No. 2 seed Emma Navarro reached the final eight with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 defeat of Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova. No. 3 Daria Kasatkina of Russia ousted Aussie Emerson Jones 7-5, 6-3.

Madison Keys upended No. 8 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Also advancing were No. 6 Diana Shnaider and Liudmila Samsonova, both of Russia.

Hobart International

The top three seeds advanced to the quarterfinals in Australia, with No. 1 Dayana Yastremska having the toughest time in a 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 defeat of Ann Li.

No. 2 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium and No. 3 Amanda Anisimova both won in straight sets. Mertens won 6-4, 6-3 over Mexico’s Renata Zarazua and Anisimova won 6-3, 6-4 over Hungary’s Anna Bondar.

Australia’s Maya Joint pulled off the day’s biggest upset with a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over No. 4 Magda Linette of Poland in 60 minutes. No. 6 Elina Avenesyan was a 6-2, 6-2 winner over Belgium’s Greet Minnen and Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova took down Colombia’s Camila Osorio 6-4, 6-1.