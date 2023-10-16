Hurkacz wins thriller with Rublev to take Shanghai title

[Source: Reuters]

Hubert Hurkacz held his nerve in a dramatic tiebreak to defeat Andrey Rublev 6-3 3-6 7-6(8) in a thrilling final to win the Shanghai Masters, his second ATP Masters 1000 title.

Hurkacz served up 21 aces to Rublev’s 13, but Rublev responded with some powerful shots and the final could have gone either way before the Pole came out on top in an enthralling final set tiebreak.

“It was such a battle,” Hurkacz said. “Especially emotionally. I had a match point and Andrey hit an amazing serve and then he had a match point and then I had some match points.”

Fifth seed Rublev came into the final without having dropped a set, but that quickly changed when Hurkacz broke the Russian’s serve to go 4-2 up and finished off the opening set with an ace.

Hurkacz has hit more aces than anyone on the ATP tour this season, and began in the same form in the first set, hitting seven aces to Rublev’s two, but the Russian roared back.

Rublev broke Hurkacz’s serve early in the second set but it was in the final set where the match really came to life. With Rublev serving at 5-4 down, and the game at deuce, the Russian lost his temper.

A movement from a photographer when Rublev lost a point and Hurkacz now with advantage, saw the umpire reprimand the Russian for lashing out angrily.

Rublev steadied himself to save match point and hold serve, and in the tiebreak he snatched early control to take a 3-0 lead.

Two aces from the Polish player kept him in touch and at 5-6 down he served another ace to save match point.

“It was back and forth and such a tricky match. Andrey was playing some great shots. I was trying to respond,” Hurkacz said.

Both players broke serve again in quick succession to level the tiebreak at 8-8, but it was Hurkacz who had the last word and broke Rublev’s serve again to win the title.

“It was one of those matches and I kept believing and I am super happy with how I managed at the end,” Hurkacz said.

“It is such a big tournament and so much tradition. It is a huge event and I am really happy now.”

Hurkacz, who won the Miami Open in 2021, will now move up to 11th in the ATP world rankings.