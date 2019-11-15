German fifth seed reaches US open semifinal

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev fought back from a set down to reach his first US Open semi-final by beating a battling Borna Coric.

Zverev, 23, crumbled in the first set as the Croatian 27th seed threatened his hopes of a first Grand Slam title.

But two impressive tie-breaks and a late break in the fourth set gave the German a 1-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 victory.

“I started playing a bit more aggressively,” Zverev said.

“The way I was playing was not the level for a Grand Slam quarter-final. I don’t want to stop here.

“It’s great to be in the semi-finals. I hope that I can continue going the way I am.”

Zverev will play Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta or Canadian 12th seed Denis Shapovalov next.

With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal absent – as well as top seed Novak Djokovic’s disqualification from the tournament on Sunday – there will be a new men’s Grand Slam champion at this year’s US Open.