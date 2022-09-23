Federer to team up with Nadal in final tennis match

[Photo Credit: BBC Sports]

Roger Federer’s final match will see him play alongside old rival Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup doubles later today.

The pair will represent Team Europe against Team World’s Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at London’s O2 Arena.

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, said last week he would retire at the team event.

Article continues after advertisement

The 41-year-old Swiss says it will be wonderful to play alongside Spaniard Nadal, who has 22 major titles.

Nadal says he is looking forward to an unforgettable match with his rival against the American duo.