Djokovic hits back at Channel Nine

Novak Djokovic [Source: Reuters]

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals, setting up a match with Carlos Alcaraz.

Despite his dominant victory over Jiri Lehecka, Djokovic snubbed the official broadcaster, Channel Nine, accusing them of mocking him and his fans.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff also reached the quarter-finals, continuing their strong performances.

Djokovic, on track for a record 25th Grand Slam title, declined an on-court interview and stated he would continue boycotting Channel Nine until they apologize for mocking him and his supporters.