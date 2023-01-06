ASB Classic sorry for Raducanu but stand by indoor courts

Emma Raducanu [Source: The Guardian]

ASB Classic tournament director Nicholas Lamperin is defending their decision to play indoors in the wake of criticism from British star Emma Raducanu.

The 2021 US Open champion exited the event in tears on Thursday night, withdrawing early in the third set of her second round match with an ankle injury.

The match was one of several moved to indoor courts this week due to ongoing wet weather in Auckland.

Article continues after advertisement

Raducanu’s injury comes just 10 days out from the Australian Open, while she also had an injury-impacted 2022.

Responding to the comments on Friday, Lamperin stood behind their call to play matches indoors at ASB Tennis Arena.

He said the courts were checked and cleared in conjunction with the tournament referee and WTA tournament supervisor.