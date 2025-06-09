Alcaraz wins Cincinnati Open after ailing Sinner retires in final

Jannik Sinner. [Source: Reuters]

Carlos Alcaraz won the Cincinnati Open after top seed Jannik Sinner retired as he was feeling unwell on Monday, raising concerns about the Italian’s fitness just days before he is due to begin the defence of his U.S. Open title.

The Spanish second seed snapped the world number one’s 26-match winning streak on hardcourts when his ailing rival signalled he could no longer continue while trailing 5-0 in the first set of the final.

Sinner had been bidding to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2015 to win back-to-back Cincinnati titles but he looked uncomfortable early on in the sweltering conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

He called it quits after 23 minutes of play.

It was also unclear whether the Italian would be fit enough to partner Katerina Siniakova in the revamped mixed doubles event at Flushing Meadows, which is due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Singles action at the hardcourt major begins on Sunday.

Monday’s clash had been expected to be a dress-rehearsal ahead of a potential final showdown between the world’s two best players in New York, with the duo having faced off in the title match at the last two majors.

Alcaraz came from two sets down and saved three championship points to triumph at Roland Garros, while Sinner emerged victorious at Wimbledon.

Monday’s result extended Alcaraz’s head-to-head record over Sinner to 9–5, including a 6–2 edge on hardcourts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.