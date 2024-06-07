Alcaraz and Sinner to resume burgeoning rivalry

[Source: Reuters]
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face off in a blockbuster French Open semi-final on Friday, as they resume a budding rivalry that could dominate the men’s tour for years to come.
With defending champion Novak Djokovic having pulled out of the tournament due to a knee injury, the winner of the tie will be the nailed-on favourite to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires and become the first new men’s singles French Open champion since 2016.
Friday’s clash will be the first men’s singles semi-final at Roland Garros contested between two players under the age of 23 since 2008, when Rafa Nadal beat Djokovic en route to his fourth title.
Alcaraz, 21, and 22-year-old Australian Open champion Sinner are now tied at 4-4 in their head-to-head record, and will meet for the third time in a Grand Slam and the first time at Roland Garros.
Both players have landed in the semi-final having conceded only one set each in their previous five matches in this year’s tournament, and the young Spaniard said he was expecting a gruelling battle.
Casper Ruud, runner-up for the last two years, and former world number two Alexander Zverev continue their bids for a maiden Grand Slam title when they meet in a repeat of last year’s semi-final.
Ruud has won just one out of his four matches at the French Open in straight sets, but the Norwegian will be significantly fresher than his German opponent after receiving a walkover in his quarter-final tie with Djokovic.
However, he will face a tricky test in Zverev, who will be eager to take the next step at the French Open after being eliminated in the semi-finals in the past three editions.
Asked about facing Ruud after his 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur on Wednesday, Zverev told reporters: “Two finals in a row, third semi-final in a row, that speaks for itself.