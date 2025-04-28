Team Fiji needs $3.5M for Mini Games

Team Fiji [File Photo]

Team Fiji requires $3.5 million to send its athletes to the Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

Team Fiji will compete in 12 of the 14 sports featured in the Mini Games.

These include archery, athletics, baseball, 3×3 basketball, beach volleyball, indoor women’s volleyball, para-athletics, para-table tennis, triathlon, swimming, va’a, and weightlifting.

Chef de Mission Josaia Tuinamata revealed that national federations are in the final stages of selecting their teams, as most of the sporting bodies completed their final selections following tournaments held over the Easter weekend.

A key focus for Team Fiji is raising the necessary funds to cover the athletes’ levies, as the cost is $3,000 FJD per athlete.

To achieve this, Team Fiji has launched a lottery, selling tickets for $2 each.

“We are asking family members, national federations to help athletes sell their lottery books at $2. There are 15 altogether, so $30 should come from a book. We ask the federations to come and get their books from FASANOC. So that we can give it to the athletes or friends of athletes, and family members, so that we can start selling the books”

While some national federations are covering this cost, the lottery serves as a supplementary fundraising effort.

The lottery will close on June 2nd, with the draw scheduled for June 13th.

Team Fiji has arranged chartered flights to Palau, and the success of the lottery is crucial to funding these travel arrangements.

The Pacific Mini Games will be held in Koror, Palau from 29 June – 9 July, 2025.

