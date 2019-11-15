Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Sports

Team Fiji beat Surbiton and Geelong in Online Chess

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 12, 2020 1:25 pm
[Source: Fiji Chess]

Fiji’s Online Chess Team registered back-to-back wins against Surbiton Junior Chess Club of England and Geelong Chess Club of Australia in the Global Chess League.

86 international teams are competing in the league for a duration of 14 weeks.

In the match against Chris Broschoe captained Surbiton Junior Chess Club, Board 1 Candidate Master Manoj Kumar lost to Joseph Morrison 0.5 – 1.5, and Fiji was under pressure to score on lower boards.

Article continues after advertisement

A strong fightback from Team saw Goru Arvind defeating Henry Powell 2-0, 15-year old Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College outclassing Sam Sturge 2-0 and female rep Aarti Sewak beat Rory Baguley 2-0.

Fiji won against Surbiton Junior Chess Club with a score of 6.5 – 3.5.

Team Fiji came out even stronger in the match against Geelong Chess Club with a score of 11-3.

Fiji Chess President Hilda Kunau says the players are very delighted to record back-to-back wins in an international event.

Kunau adds 2020 is officially Fiji’s golden year for online chess as they have never scored against so many international opponents in a single year, and they hope to introduce new players as they go along.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.