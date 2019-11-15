Team Fiji beat Surbiton and Geelong in Online Chess

Fiji’s Online Chess Team registered back-to-back wins against Surbiton Junior Chess Club of England and Geelong Chess Club of Australia in the Global Chess League.

86 international teams are competing in the league for a duration of 14 weeks.

In the match against Chris Broschoe captained Surbiton Junior Chess Club, Board 1 Candidate Master Manoj Kumar lost to Joseph Morrison 0.5 – 1.5, and Fiji was under pressure to score on lower boards.

A strong fightback from Team saw Goru Arvind defeating Henry Powell 2-0, 15-year old Rudr Prasad of Jai Narayan College outclassing Sam Sturge 2-0 and female rep Aarti Sewak beat Rory Baguley 2-0.

Fiji won against Surbiton Junior Chess Club with a score of 6.5 – 3.5.

Team Fiji came out even stronger in the match against Geelong Chess Club with a score of 11-3.

Fiji Chess President Hilda Kunau says the players are very delighted to record back-to-back wins in an international event.

Kunau adds 2020 is officially Fiji’s golden year for online chess as they have never scored against so many international opponents in a single year, and they hope to introduce new players as they go along.