Taylor excited for Oceania Championships

Reuben Taylor

15-year-old Reuben Taylor is looking forward to competing in the Oceania Aquatic Championships in Gold Coast, Australia this weekend.

The Year 10 student of Swami Vivekananda College in Nadi says he has been preparing hard from last year to represent the country and is excited to get another chance to fly the national flag at a regional meet.

“Preparations been good, I’ve been training a lot. I really just want to do good in my events and hopefully qualify for international events, that’s my dream for swimming.”

Taylor is among the 18-member squad that will fly to Gold Coast today.

The Oceania Championships begins on Sunday and ends next Wednesday.