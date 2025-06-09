Tavatavanawai and Reece gets All Blacks call-up

Timoci Tavatavanawai (left) and Sevu Reece.

Two Fijian players have been named in the All Blacks squad for their highly anticipated July Test Series against France.

Crusaders winger Sevu Reece and Highlanders utility back Timoci Tavatavanawai were included in the final squad announced this morning.

Chiefs speedster Emoni Narawa was also named as injury cover for midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown.

Newly appointed All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson has introduced five fresh faces into the squad as he begins a new era at the helm.

Crusaders lock Scott Barrett has been named captain, with Jordie Barrett and Ardie Savea appointed as vice-captains.

The five new players earning their first All Blacks call-up are: Brodie McAlister, Ollie Norris, Fabian Holland, Du’Plessis Kirifi, and Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Despite currently recovering from injury, Luke Jacobson, Wallace Sititi, and Anton Lienert-Brown have been included in the squad.

Notable omissions from the squad include George Bower, Rivez Reihana, and Hoskins Sotutu.

The All Blacks will kick off their three-match Test series against France at 7:05 p.m. next Saturday at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

All Blacks squad: Brodie McAlister, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Ollie Norris, Pasilio Tosi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland, Patrick Tuipulotu, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi, Noah Hotham, Cortez Ratima, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, Quinn Tupaea, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Ruben Love, Sevu Reece, Timoci Tavatavanawai.

