Talacolo calls on fans support

Lanky Fiji 7s star Joseva Talacolo is calling on the support of fans as they go into another week of preparation for the second leg of the Dubai 7s.

Despite the bowing out of the cup semi-final, the side still has another task ahead.

Talacolo says majority of the players are new and adjusting had been quiet difficult for them but the support from fans and family back home is what keeps them going.

“We thank the fans for your continuous support, without it we wouldn’t be able to reach this far and we have more to go and we hope this will continue”

The pool for the second leg of the Dubai 7s has been confirmed and Fiji is in Pool C with Argentina, France and Spain in the second leg of the Dubai 7s.

First leg winners, South Africa is in Pool A with Great Britain, Ireland and Japan.

Pool B has USA, Australia, Kenya and Canada.

In the women’s pool, Fijiana is in Pool B with France, Great Britain, USA and Ireland.

Pool A has Dubai leg one winners Australia, Russia, Brazil, Canada and Spain.