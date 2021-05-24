Home

Tagituimua to be part of Bulldogs off season training

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 5:33 am
[Source: PacificAusSport]

Another Kaiviti Silktails player is set to leave our shores soon to attend off-season training with the Bulldogs and subsequently join the Mounties New South Wales team.

Fiji Bati hooker and Silktails captain Penioni Tagituimua who has really impressed for the last few seasons is preparing to leave for Australia.

Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama says he’s really happy to see Tagituimua get the opportunity to progress in his career.

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama says it’s been a joy to see Tagituimua’s growth having first worked with him in the Fiji Bati and with Silktails the last two seasons.

The former Bati skipper says Tagituimua’s commitment and dedication was rewarded last year after being named club captain and also his debut for the North Sydney Bears.

Silktails Executive Director Stephen Driscoll says losing a player to a rival club is bitter sweet.

He says bitter in the sense that they lose a foundation member of its squad, however, sweet as Tagituimua will be progressing to an NRL pre-season with the Bulldogs which is a step forward for his career.

 

