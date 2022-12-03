Tabuatalei inducted to FASANOC’s Hall of Fame

Fiji’s female athletic champion Salome Tabuatalei was inducted to FASANOC’s 2022 Hall of Fame last night.

A champion athlete of her time, the 62-year-old joins the 44 sports men and women who put Fiji on the map in various sporting events.

The Wailevu, Labasa long distance champion says she is beyond blessed to be recognized for her past achievements.

“I didn’t know that I was going to be chosen. Looking at my past achievements, I thought I had a chance of winning it but I wasn’t really sure. But coming out as a result of what all I did, I think it was good enough.”

Tabuatalei dedicated her achievement to her children who are her biggest supporters and motivation.

With maternal links to Bua, Lomanikoro and married to Naimasimasi in Tailevu, Tabuatalei still involves herself in sport, taking part in va’a and helping schools like

Dreketi High School, Bua Central and Labasa College.

Her 1995 South Pacific Games 800m record still stands until date.

She also holds the national record in 1500m, 3000m, 5000m, 10,000m and half marathon.