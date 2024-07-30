Swimming-South Africa's Smith wins 100m breaststroke gold

Tatjana Smith [Source: Reuters]

Tatjana Smith secured South Africa’s first gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Monday, triumphing in the 100-metre breaststroke.

China’s world champion Tang Qianting claimed the silver medal, while Ireland’s Mona McSharry shed tears of joy and amazement after an extraordinary three-way battle for bronze.

In a dramatic race, Tang led at the turn, but Smith, who was in fourth place at that point, surged back to win in one minute 05.28 seconds. She finished 0.26 seconds ahead of Tang, making up for her silver medal in this event at Tokyo.

Although her winning time was slower than the 1:05.00 she had clocked in the heats, it was enough to secure the gold.

McSharry clinched third place by the slimmest of margins, edging out Italy’s Benedetta Pilato and world record holder and 2016 champion Lilly King of the United States by just 0.01 of a second.

The 23-year-old’s bronze medal is Ireland’s first of the Games, celebrated by a large contingent of Irish supporters in the stands.