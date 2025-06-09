Swimmers turn up in numbers at Short Course Grand Prix One

[Source: Fiji Swimming/Facebook]

Over 200 swimmers from across the country made a splash today at the Nadi Sports Club, competing in the highly anticipated Short Course Grand Prix One.

The event brought together athletes from seven clubs nationwide — Dolphins, Barracudas, Makos, Great White Sharks, Tritons, Orcas, and Seals — creating a vibrant and competitive atmosphere in Fiji’s swimming community.

What stood out most was the strong presence of youth talent, with more than half of the competitors aged between 10 and 14.

Their performances reflected the growing passion for swimming among Fiji’s younger generation and signaled a promising future for the sport.

With Fiji recently making waves on the international stage at the Pacific Mini Games, the Singapore World Aquatics Championships, and the Australian School Nationals, events like this continue to build momentum and inspire the next wave of champions.

