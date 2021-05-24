Home

Sweden tops Group E table in Euro 2020

| @BBCWorld
June 24, 2021 6:20 am
[Source: EURO 2020]

Sweden has secured the top spot in Group E after a narrow 3-2 win against Poland in the Euro 2020 Championship earlier this morning.

Sweden netted their first goal from open play just 82 seconds into the game following Emil Forsberg’s composed angled finish in St Petersburg.

The RB Leipzig midfielder doubled the lead with a first-time shot – his third goal at the tournament – before Robert Lewandowski, who had earlier missed a golden chance, produced a quality arrowed finish to give Poland hope.

Lewandowski hit an 84th-minute equaliser to give hope to Poland, who needed to win to advance, but they were undone by Claesson’s late winner.

In a captivating game, captain Lewandowski was guilty of an incredible miss at 0-0.

After heading against the underside of the bar from a corner, the prolific Bayern Munich forward’s follow up header from the rebound struck the bar from just two yards out.

