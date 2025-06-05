Suva improves on training discipline

After a disappointing absence from last year’s Fiji FACT qualification, the Brian Singh-coached Suva FC side have been putting in the hard yards to re-establish themselves as a formidable force in Fijian football.

Singh stepped in as coach this season and implemented much needed changes.

He says changes were made so they can get back in competitive shape.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had difficulties during league games, hardly anyone was showing up for trainings but in this tournament, boys have shown improvement. With our team moving on in Fiji FACT, everyone is serious. They want to surprise fans that Suva is still there where Suva was.”

The squad holds a strong ambition to show their loyal fans they can deliver the results at home.

Rewa may have finished second from their group but they have what it takes to end Suva’s run, and the whites are well aware of it.

Suva last won the FACT in 2022 and Singh says they’ll have to follow their game plan and make changes accordingly at half time if needed.

“Rewa is a good team, they have playing under one coach for quite a while now. At the moment, we can’t determine where their strength of weakness lies as performances cannot be predicted. We’ll stick to our plan and see if changes are needed during the match.”

The BiC Fiji FACT semi-finals will be held on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Lautoka plays Labasa at 2pm while Suva meets Rewa at 4.30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.