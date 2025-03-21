Ravula re-signs with Fijian Drua

Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has announced that their leading points scorer, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, has re-signed with the Club for a new term.

Armstrong-Ravula, already the Drua’s top points scorer, has been instrumental in the team’s success, including standout victories over Super Rugby Pacific powerhouses like the Chiefs and Crusaders.

In Round 4 of 2025, he played a pivotal role in their win over the Chiefs, contributing 13 points with two converted tries and three penalties.

Since making his debut for the Fijian Drua last season against the Blues in Whangarei, Armstrong-Ravula has appeared in 18 matches for the Club.

He initially joined after an impressive performance for Fiji U20 at the World Rugby U20 Championship, where he earned a spot on the tournament’s Dream Team.

Additionally, Armstrong-Ravula has already earned 9 caps for the Flying Fijians since debuting for the senior team last year.

